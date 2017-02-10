Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Feb 10 PCC Exol SA:
* PCC Exol and PCC Rokita's unit, Elpis Sp. z o.o. (Elpis), signs a framework agreement with Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) concerning an investment in oxy-alkylates production
* The unit also signs a deal with Petronas Chemicals Marketing Labuan for the delivery of ethylene oxide which is the main ingredient for oxy-alkylates production
* Elpis to set up a unit in Malaysia related to the investment
* PCG will have the right to buy 50 percent of the new unit within 2 years once the production starts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.