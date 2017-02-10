BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Banca Popolare di Spoleto SpA:
* Reported on Thursday FY net operating income 58.6 million euros ($62.39 million) versus 71.7 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 7.2 million euros versus 8.7 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.0138 euros per share (payout 29.99 pct)
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.