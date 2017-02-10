Feb 10 CBRE Group Inc :
* CBRE Group, Inc. reports strong financial results for
full-year and fourth-quarter 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* Q4 revenue $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.89 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.35 to $2.45
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share for 2017 in
range of $2.35 to $2.45
* "Anticipates growth to be constrained by a 6-cent per
share headwind from adverse foreign currency movement" for 2017
* In United Kingdom, qtrly overall revenue grew by 8% in
local currency, led by occupier outsourcing business line
* In Global Investment Management segment, assets under
management (AUM) totaled $86.6 billion at year-end 2016
