Feb 10 Banca Generali SpA:

* Sees net inflows of 3-4 billion euros in 2017, target represents a "floor", depends on the resolution of the bank crisis

* March and April will give an indication of the evolution of net inflows for the whole year, January and February will still be "drugged" by events in the banking system

* Year to be more difficult than 2016 - when net inflows were 5.66 billion euros - but "on relative terms we will accelerate"

