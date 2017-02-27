BRIEF-Balkan and Sea Properties plans capital increase
* Said on Monday that it plans to issue 1.6 million new shares of BGN 1.00 face value and BGN 13.50 issuing value
Feb 27 Farmacol SA
* Andrzej Olszewski announces a mandatory squeeze out for remaining 2,214,296 shares of Farmacol representing 9.46 pct stake at price 52.0 zlotys ($12.74) per share
* The purchasing entity is Nasza Apteka Sp. z o.o.
* Andrzej Olszewski together with other shareholders own 90.54 pct stake inFarmacol
* The squeeze-out will take place on March 6
Source text - bit.ly/2muBZSc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0824 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
GENEVA, March 7 Fiat Chrysler's chief executive Sergio Marchionne remains interested in seeking a merger with General Motors, saying on Tuesday that such a deal was still attractive after GM's sale of its European operations to PSA Group.
RIYADH, March 7 Saudi Arabia has promised to launch major development projects towards the end of 2017 to re-energise an economy which has been hit by austerity measures, industry sources told Reuters.