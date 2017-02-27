BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 CdR Advance Capital SpA:
* Said on Friday that its shareholder S&B Invest Srl has signed a binding agreement to sell to a group of investors two million A category shares and two million "Warrant CdR Advance Capital SpA 2012-2022"
* None of the investors in the acquiring group will hold more than 5 pct in the share capital
* March 31 is expected to be the closing date
* Price of the transaction is between 0.58 euro and 0.63 euro per share
Source text: bit.ly/2lLuw2P
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Total stock dividend value at 157.5 million lira ($42.75 million) to be distributed as bonus shares until June 30 Source text for Eikon:
March 7 Insurer Lincoln Financial Group has paid $50.7 million to policyholders for lost insurance claims as part of a settlement, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday.