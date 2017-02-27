Feb 27 CdR Advance Capital SpA:

* Said on Friday that its shareholder S&B Invest Srl has signed a binding agreement to sell to a group of investors two million A category shares and two million "Warrant CdR Advance Capital SpA 2012-2022"

* None of the investors in the acquiring group will hold more than 5 pct in the share capital

* March 31 is expected to be the closing date

* Price of the transaction is between 0.58 euro and 0.63 euro per share

