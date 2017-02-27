Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* Private broadcaster NTV reported that a public
prosecutor's office in Istanbul initiated an investigation into
newspaper Hurriyet's article from Feb. 25 regarding recent
criticism of Turkish Army Chief Hulusi Akar
* The newspaper, owned by media group Hurriyet Gazetecilik
, is being investigated by Bakirkoy prosecutor's
office for the article entitled "headquarters are uneasy",
including comments from an anonymous source regarding these
criticism, NTV reported
* The Hurriyet article said the lifting of a headscarf ban
in the Turkish army was a move by the defence ministry and that
the opinion of the General Staff was not taken
* Some on social media described the article as a
"provocation for a coup" and Hurriyet said these claims were ill
intentioned
* Hurriyet Gazetecilik shares are down 6.1
percent and shares in its holding company Dogan Holding
fall 4.9 percent after the announcement from the
Bakirkoy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office
(Reporting by Gülsen Solaker; Translated by Ezgi Erkoyun in
Gdynia; Editing by Daren Butler)