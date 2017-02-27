JERUSALEM Feb 27 Israel's State Attorney has
ordered that a criminal investigation be opened into the
awarding of a maritime procurement contract, the Justice
Ministry said on Monday.
"The decision to move ... to a criminal probe in the 'ships
affair' was taken following information gathered by police in
the past few months and the evidence that has raised reasonable
suspicions against some of those involved," part of the Justice
Ministry statement said.
The Justice Ministry did not name any suspects but
emphasised that there was no evidence that Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu was involved.
Israeli media has named Netanyahu's personal lawyer, David
Shimron, who has denied any impropriety, as one of the suspects
involved in the purchase of ships and submarines from German
firm ThyssenKrupp.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Larry King)