BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 Kernel Holding SA:
* Q2 net profit $95.4 million versus $116.5 million year ago
* Q2 net profit decline is reflecting decreased non-operatingforex gains and lower VAT benefits received, as a result of recent changes in legislation
* Q2 revenue $659.3 million versus $620.8 million year ago
* Q2 EBITDA $130.2 million, down 10.3 percent y-o-y, stemming from high competition among sunflower oil producers and changes in sales pattern in farming
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: