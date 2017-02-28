Feb 28 Netmedia SA:

* Q4 net profit of 1.0 million zlotys ($245,465.03) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 revenue 64.5 million zlotys versus 47.3 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 1.8 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys year ago

* The main factors affecting the growth in Q4 turnover was the acquisition of FlyAway Travel Sp. o.o. at the end of Q3

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0739 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)