BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 Netmedia SA:
* Q4 net profit of 1.0 million zlotys ($245,465.03) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 64.5 million zlotys versus 47.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 1.8 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys year ago
* The main factors affecting the growth in Q4 turnover was the acquisition of FlyAway Travel Sp. o.o. at the end of Q3
($1 = 4.0739 zlotys)
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
