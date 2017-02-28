BRIEF-Geo Group announces offering of 6 million common shares
* Geo Group Inc - Geo intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under Geo's revolver portion of its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Tikehau Capital IPO-TCP.PA:
* Announced on Monday success of the public tender offer on Salvepar
* Tikehau Capital announces the success of its public tender offer on Salvepar as well as its admission to trading on Euronext Paris
* Offer is a genuine success for Tikehau Capital, which now holds 7,393,248 common shares, representing 99.14 percent of the capital of Salvepar, and 99.84 percent of the Salvepar ORNANE
* As a result of the contribution of Salvepar’s shares to the principal simplified public exchange offer, Tikehau Capital will issue 7,185,807 new Tikehau Capital shares and 1,225,326 Tikehau Capital ORNANE
* Tikehau Capital’s shares will be traded on compartment A of Euronext in Paris on a single line of as of the opening of negotiations on March 7, 2017
* Tikehau Capital’s ORNANE will also be traded on Euronext in Paris as of the opening of negotiations on March 7, 2017
* Tikehau Capital and its main shareholders have entered into an agreement for an investment of approximately 50 million euros ($52.97 million) by the Fonds Strategique de Participations in the Company
* This investment will be made through a reserved capital increase at a price of 21 euros per share, this price per share being the one retained for the exchange ratio under the offer
* Tikehau Capital has been informed by the Fonds Strategique de Participations that Suravenir will contribute a portion of its stake in Tikehau Capital to the Fonds Strategique de Participations in the amount of approximately 32.6 million euros
* Fonds Strategique de Participations will hold approximately 5.5 percent of the capital of Tikehau Capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daiwa Securities Group is teaming with major Chinese brokerage CSC Financial to provide advisory services for mergers and acquisitions - Nikkei
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to Enstar Group Limited's (Enstar) issuance of $350 million 4.5% senior notes due 2022. KEY RATING DRIVERS The new issuance is rated equivalent to Enstar's senior shelf registration. The net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the company's revolving credit facility and Sussex term loan facility, with any remaining net proceeds used for general corporat