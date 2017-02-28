Feb 28 Funcom NV:
* Reported on Monday Q4 revenue of $1.7 million versus $2.6 million year ago
* Q4 EBIT loss $0.6 million versus loss $0.7 million year ago
* Says Q4 revenue was down following gradual and expected decrease in sales
from current Live Games
* Says continued its cost-saving efforts in Q4 and realized operating cost
savings of $0.8 million compared to Q4 2015
* Cash position decreased from $5.2 million at end-Q3 to $3.8 million at
end-Q4 as result of investment made into Conan Exiles and The Secret World
relaunch
* Says two new projects are in early concept stages and will enter
pre-production at earliest during H2 2017
* Says has ability to fund its operations for next 12 months after end-Q4
