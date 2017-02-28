Feb 28 HNA Group Co Ltd:

* Said on Monday it sold 541,931 shares of NH Hotels to avoid launching a mandatory takeover bid

* After the sale, holds via Tangla Spain 102.8 million shares of NH Hotels, representing 29.34 percent of capital and 29.98 percent of voting rights in NH Hotels

