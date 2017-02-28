BRIEF-Trump's leading candidate for FDA is Scott Gottlieb - Bloomberg citing sources
Trump's leading candidate for FDA is Scott Gottlieb - Bloomberg citing sources
HNA Group Co Ltd:
Said on Monday it sold 541,931 shares of NH Hotels to avoid launching a mandatory takeover bid
After the sale, holds via Tangla Spain 102.8 million shares of NH Hotels, representing 29.34 percent of capital and 29.98 percent of voting rights in NH Hotels
China's sovereign wealth fund is buying a stake in the room-sharing technology company Airbnb - Sky News, citing sources
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.