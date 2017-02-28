UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Kruk SA:
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 net profit 248.7 million zlotys ($61.08 million) versus 204.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 783.4 million zlotys versus 611.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit 349.0 million zlotys versus 251.4 million zlotys
* "We do not exclude that in this and in next years payment of dividend will be possible, unless this will not have a negative impact on the feasibility of further development", CEO says
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.