Kruk SA:

* Reported on Monday FY 2016 net profit 248.7 million zlotys ($61.08 million) versus 204.3 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 revenue 783.4 million zlotys versus 611.2 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 operating profit 349.0 million zlotys versus 251.4 million zlotys

* "We do not exclude that in this and in next years payment of dividend will be possible, unless this will not have a negative impact on the feasibility of further development", CEO says

($1 = 4.0714 zlotys)