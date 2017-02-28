Feb 28 Grupa Zywiec SA:

* Said on Monday that it plans to pay FY 2016 dividend of 29.0 zlotys ($7.12) per share

* In Sept. Zywiec paid an advance payment on FY 2016 dividend of 11 zlotys

($1 = 4.0736 zlotys)