March 1 (Reuters) - Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S. :

* Said on Tuesday that company signed sales and transfer agreement for 59.5 million lira ($16.35 million) value troubled asset portfolio

* Sells portfolio to Efes Varlik Yonetim A.S.

