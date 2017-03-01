FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deoleo FY net loss widens to 179 million euros
March 1, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Deoleo FY net loss widens to 179 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Deoleo SA:

* Reported on Tuesday FY net sales at 695.2 million euros ($733.9 million) versus 817.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA up 30 percent at 46 million euros year-on-year

* FY net loss widens to 179.1 million euros versus loss of 61.3 million euros year ago

* To register 96.3 million euros of impairment in balance sheet, of which 66.2 million euros related to brands impairment

* FY non-recurring expenses 33.6 million euros, majority related to ordinary expenses resulting from quality crisis in Italy in 2015

* Regulatory changes in Spain adopted by the government at the end of 2016 have had an additional negative impact of 53.3 million euros on the parent company of the group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9473 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

