BRIEF-Leone Film Group signs exclusivity agreement with film director Paolo Genovese

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a full exclusivity agreement with film director Paolo Genovese on his cinematographic and advertising services for the period 2019-2023

* Price of the agreement to be paid partly in cash and partly in Leone Film Group shares by 2018

* Agreement envisages the production of films and scripts, as well as television series in which Paolo Genovese will be the showrunner

* Paolo Genovese to reach by 2018 a stake of about 3 percent

