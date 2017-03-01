FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leone Film Group signs exclusivity agreement with film director Paolo Genovese
#Entertainment Production
March 1, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Leone Film Group SpA:

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a full exclusivity agreement with film director Paolo Genovese on his cinematographic and advertising services for the period 2019-2023

* Price of the agreement to be paid partly in cash and partly in Leone Film Group shares by 2018

* Agreement envisages the production of films and scripts, as well as television series in which Paolo Genovese will be the showrunner

* Paolo Genovese to reach by 2018 a stake of about 3 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

