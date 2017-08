BRIEF-Adveo FY net loss narrows to 35.7 mln euros

March 1 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Said on Tuesday FY sales 691.1 million euros ($728.6 million) versus 851.7 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 21.8 million euros versus 21.5 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 35.7 million euros versus loss 70.6 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2017 sales lower than in 2016, reflecting the full impact of the Westcoast operation during the last four months of 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)