6 months ago
BRIEF-aap Implantate Q4 sales stable at 2.4 million euros
March 1, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-aap Implantate Q4 sales stable at 2.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - aap Implantate AG:

* Said on Tuesday achieved prelim sales of 2.4 million euros ($2.53 million) in the continued operation in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4/2015: 2.4 million euros)

* Sales of 11.2 million euros in the continued operation in financial year 2016 as a whole (FY/2015: 12.3 million euros)

* Forecast for FY/2017: sales between 10.0 million euros and 13.0 million euros and EBITDA between -6.5 million euros and 4.5 million euros; dynamic development expected from the second half of the year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

