BRIEF-Digital Bros H1 net profit jumps to 7.4 mln euros

March 1 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA:

* Reported on Tuesday H1 (semester ended Dec. 31, 2016) net revenue of 61.7 million euros versus 42.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 7.4 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago

* The launch of video game Assetto Corsa and the revenue stream from sales of video game Rocket League were crucial for the positive performance in H1

* The outlook at consolidated level is more optimistic than the one previously disclosed, with an expectation of turnover growth and an improvement in the forecasted profit by the end of FY 2016/2017

* Net cash/debt will be affected by the net working capital investment needed for the international publishing of retail products, particularly in the last quarter of FY 2016/2017

Source text: www.1info.it

