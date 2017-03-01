BRIEF-AS Roma H1 net loss widens to EUR 53.4 mln

March 1 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA:

* Reported on Tuesday H1 revenue of 88.6 million euros ($93.53 million) versus 118.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss of 53.4 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago

* The lack of proceeds from the participation to the UEFA Champions League affects the FY 2016/2017 financial performance, unlike the last two fiscal years

* Expects a significant improvement in FY 2016/2017 results compared to H1 2016/2017

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9473 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)