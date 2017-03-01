FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beni Stabili reports final results of buyback of bonds due 2019
March 1, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Beni Stabili reports final results of buyback of bonds due 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ:

* Reported on Tuesday the final results of the repurchase of its EUR 270,000,000 2.625 pct convertible bonds due April 17, 2019

* The invitation was initially launched for a maximum overall amount of 270.0 million euros in aggregate principal amount of the bond

* The purchase price for the bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase has been set at 110,000 euros per 100,000 euros in principal amount

* At the expiration of the deadline, it received from bondholders valid indications to tender their bonds for an aggregate principal amount of 266.9 million euros

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

