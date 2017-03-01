FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Dogi FY result turns to profit of 0.2 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Dogi FY result turns to profit of 0.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Dogi International Fabrics SA:

* Reported early on Wednesday FY net sales at 40.8 million euros ($42.97 million) versus 41.0 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 205,000 euros versus loss of 8.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA at 1.3 million euros versus loss of 2.7 million euros in 2015

* Improved EBITDA is a result of maintaining good margins, cost containment and reorientation of offer, especially in the elastic fabrics business

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.