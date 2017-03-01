BRIEF-Dogi FY result turns to profit of 0.2 million euros

March 1 (Reuters) - Dogi International Fabrics SA:

* Reported early on Wednesday FY net sales at 40.8 million euros ($42.97 million) versus 41.0 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 205,000 euros versus loss of 8.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA at 1.3 million euros versus loss of 2.7 million euros in 2015

* Improved EBITDA is a result of maintaining good margins, cost containment and reorientation of offer, especially in the elastic fabrics business

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)