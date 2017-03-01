FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wasko unit COIG SA signs contract as part of consortium
#IT Services & Consulting
March 1, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Wasko unit COIG SA signs contract as part of consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1(Reuters) - Wasko SA:

* Said on Tuesday that its unit COIG SA signed, as a part of consortium, contract worth 32.5 million zlotys ($7.96 million) net with Resortowe Centrum Zarzadzania Sieciami i Uslugami Teleinformatycznymi

* The contract concerns design and implementation of data centers, as well as processing and archiving data centers

* The consortium consists of Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji Sp. z o.o., COMP SA, COIG SA oraz S&T Services Polska Sp. z o.o.

* Remuneration for COIG SA for the contract amounts to 13.9 million zlotys

* The company holds 93.95 pct stake in COIG SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0820 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

