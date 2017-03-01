BRIEF-Wasko unit COIG SA signs contract as part of consortium

March 1(Reuters) - Wasko SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its unit COIG SA signed, as a part of consortium, contract worth 32.5 million zlotys ($7.96 million) net with Resortowe Centrum Zarzadzania Sieciami i Uslugami Teleinformatycznymi
* The contract concerns design and implementation of data centers, as well as processing and archiving data centers
* The consortium consists of Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji Sp. z o.o., COMP SA, COIG SA oraz S&T Services Polska Sp. z o.o.
* Remuneration for COIG SA for the contract amounts to 13.9 million zlotys
* The company holds 93.95 pct stake in COIG SA
