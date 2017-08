March 1 (Reuters) - AHA World AB:

* Said on Tuesday resolved to carry out a rights issue of about 14.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.61 million)

* Subscription period runs from March 9 to March 23, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2lcoQA7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0543 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)