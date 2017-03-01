BRIEF-Acrinova acquires 50.1 pct of property in Hjärup

March 1 (Reuters) - Acrinova AB (publ):

* Says acquired 50.1% stake in the company Lundgrens Montage i Hjärup AB, a company which owns the property Staffanstorp Hjärup 4:6

* Purchase price for Acrinova's 50.1% of the shares amounts to 3.8 million Swedish crowns ($419,963.75)

* Underlying property value of the entire property amounts to 16 million crowns

* Seller is Midway Holding AB

* Purchase price is paid by Acrinova issuing 58,738 shares of 65 crowns to the seller

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0484 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)