BRIEF-Acrinova acquires 50.1 pct of property in Hjärup

March 1 (Reuters) - Acrinova AB (publ):
* Says acquired 50.1% stake in the company Lundgrens Montage i Hjärup AB, a company which owns the property Staffanstorp Hjärup 4:6
* Purchase price for Acrinova's 50.1% of the shares amounts to 3.8 million Swedish crowns ($419,963.75)
* Underlying property value of the entire property amounts to 16 million crowns
* Seller is Midway Holding AB
* Purchase price is paid by Acrinova issuing 58,738 shares of 65 crowns to the seller
Source text: bit.ly/2lyTv71
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0484 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)