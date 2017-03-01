FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
RPT-BRIEF-Luxottica says 2016 adj EBIT 1.43 bln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 6 months ago

RPT-BRIEF-Luxottica says 2016 adj EBIT 1.43 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped words)

March 1 (Reuters) - Luxottica Group says:

* Adjusted EBIT down 0.7 percent to 1.43 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.42 billion euros

* Net profit up 3.3 percent in 2016 to 882 million euros

* To pay dividend of 0.92 euros per share on 2016 results up 3.4 percent versus previous year

* Operating margin 15.8 percent in 2016 versus 16 percent in 2015

* Sees 2017 sales growth of "low to mid single-digits" at constant exchange rates

* Sees 2017 adjusted operating income rising 0.8-1.0 times the increase in sales

* Sees 2017 adjusted net income rising in line with sales

* Sees 2017 net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 0.5 times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.