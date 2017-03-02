FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals signs binding term sheet with Fuji Pharma to commercialize Donesta in Japan and ASEAN
March 2, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals signs binding term sheet with Fuji Pharma to commercialize Donesta in Japan and ASEAN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* Announced on Wednesday signing of a binding term sheet with the Japanese leader in women's health Fuji Pharma to commercialize Donesta in Japan and ASEAN

* The 20-year partnership agreement, which includes an exclusive supply agreement by Mithra's CDMO2, should generate single-digit upfront milestones

* More details on the deal will be communicated when the full and complete LSA is finalized

* Mithra also provides an update on its Phase II program for Donesta; has decided to extend the protocol of its Phase II study

* Regulatory approval of the new protocol is expected towards the end of Q1 2017. The Phase II study is now expected to be completed in Q1 2018, and topline results of the Phase II study should be available late Q1 2018

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

