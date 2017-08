March 2 (Reuters) - Altinyunus Çeşme Turistik Tesisler A.S. :

* Said on Wednesday that FY 2016 revenue at 19.5 million lira ($5.31 million) versus 26.6 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 net loss at 8.1 million lira versus loss of 1.5 million lira year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6700 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)