Karel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. :

* Said on Wednesday that FY 2016 revenue at 321.9 million lira ($87.83 million) versus 255.9 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 net profit at 10.2 million lira versus 7.4 million lira year ago

($1 = 3.6650 liras)