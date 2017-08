March 2 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale de Genève:

* Said on Wednesday Gilbert Probst appointed by the State Council to the Chair of the Board of Directors, to succeed Jean-Pierre Roth

* Will assume his duties on Tuesday April 25, 2017, after the Bank’s ordinary General Meeting

