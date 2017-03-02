BRIEF-Kungsleden to carry out rights issue of SEK 1.60 bln

March 2 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB:
* Announced on Wednesday rights issue of about 1.60 billion Swedish crowns ($177 million) with pre-emptive rights for Kungsleden's shareholders
* Shareholders may subscribe for one new ordinary share for every five existing ordinary shares held
* Subscription price is 45 crowns per ordinary share
* Expected gross proceeds are of abut 1.64 billion crowns
* Main purpose of rights issue is to strengthen company's balance sheet and enable further profitable growth with financial discipline
* Rights issue enables company to reduce financial risk by increasing equity ratio and decreasing loan-to-value ratio
