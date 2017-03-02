FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Kungsleden to carry out rights issue of SEK 1.60 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden to carry out rights issue of SEK 1.60 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB:

* Announced on Wednesday rights issue of about 1.60 billion Swedish crowns ($177 million) with pre-emptive rights for Kungsleden's shareholders

* Shareholders may subscribe for one new ordinary share for every five existing ordinary shares held

* Subscription price is 45 crowns per ordinary share

* Expected gross proceeds are of abut 1.64 billion crowns

* Main purpose of rights issue is to strengthen company's balance sheet and enable further profitable growth with financial discipline

* Rights issue enables company to reduce financial risk by increasing equity ratio and decreasing loan-to-value ratio

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0400 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.