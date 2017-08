March 2 (Reuters) - ImmoMentum AG:

* Said on Wednesday FY net profit rose by more than 125,000 Swiss francs to 2.24 million francs ($2.22 million)

* FY rental income rose by 0.9 percent to 14.3 million francs

Source text - bit.ly/2mOmlAp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0099 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)