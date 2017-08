March 2 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange:

* Expenses to grow by 17-19 pct, Finance Director Evgeny Fetisov said on Thursday

* In 2017 operating expenses grew by 8.8 pct year-on-year to 12.26 billion roubles ($17.05 million)

