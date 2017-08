BRIEF-Portugal's NOS net profit up at 12 mln euros in Q4, beats estimates

March 3 (Reuters) - Nos SGPS SA:

* Reported late on Thursday Q4 net profit of 12.0 million euros ($12.6 million) versus average analysts estimate of 10.3 million euros

* Q4 EBITDA 125.0 million euros versus average analysts estimate of 123.6 million euros

* Q4 operating revenue 390.9 million euros versus average analysts estimate of 384.6 million euros

* Revenue generating units at 9.1 million services at end of Dec. 2016, up 7.2 percent versus year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 0.20 euro per share, which represents a payout rate of 114 percent, corresponding to an increase of 25 percent versus year ago

