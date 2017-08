March 3 (Reuters) - Ditas Dogan Yedek Parca İmalat ve Teknik A.S.:

* Said on Thursday that FY 2016 revenue at 69.6 million lira ($18.75 million) versus 78.6 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 net loss at 3.8 million lira versus loss of 271,617 lira year ago

* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016

($1 = 3.7111 liras)