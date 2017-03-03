FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RACZAM acquires 65.19 percent stake in Platynowe Inwestycje
March 3, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-RACZAM acquires 65.19 percent stake in Platynowe Inwestycje

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3(Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA:

* Said on Thursday that on February 28 ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. sold 16.5 million of the company's shares, representing a 55.95 percent stake in its share capital

* On February 28 RACZAM Sp. z o.o. acquired 19.2 million of the company's shares, representing a 65.19 percent stake in its share capital

* After the transactions ZAMZAW directly holds no stake in the company and indirectly, via RACZAM, holds a 65.19 percent stake in the company's share capital

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

