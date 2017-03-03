FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inspection orders Cipan to seal sewage line
March 3, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Inspection orders Cipan to seal sewage line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA:

* Said on Thursday it was inspected by the General Inspectorate for the Agriculture, Sea, Environment and Spatial Planning (IGAMAOT) on Feb 24

* Says it was ordered to immediately seal a sewage line that was used to lead the company's wastewater up to 2009 and to remove the sewage line's structure within 15 days

* Sees no impact from the measures undertaken upon inspection

* SUANFARMA/Cipan to invest over 2 million euros ($2.1 million) in a new wastewater treatment station, which represents over 10 percent of the company's turnover

Source text: bit.ly/2mkUdIr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9507 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

