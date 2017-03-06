BRIEF-Indra Sistemas says unit in Brazil sanctioned

March 6 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* Said on Sunday that one of its Brazilian units, Grupo Indra Brasil Solucoes e Servicos Tecnologicos, has been put under administrative sanction, which restrains the unit from taking part in public tenders in Brazil

* The sanction does not influence existing contracts in progress or contract of other Brazilian units of Indra

* Does not expect the sanction to have significant impact on the group on consolidated level

* Says has appealed the decision to relevant court

