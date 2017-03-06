FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cofina FY net profit down 14.4 pct YoY
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 6, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cofina FY net profit down 14.4 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Cofina SGPS SA:

* Reported on Friday FY net profit of 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million), down 14.4 percent versus 5.1 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 13.5 million euros versus 15.0 million euros year ago

* FY operating revenue 99.9 million euros versus 100.7 million euros year ago

* FY advertising revenue 33.0 million euros versus 33.8 million euros year ago

* Net debt of 57.6 million euros at end of Dec. 2016 versus 59.8 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

Source text: bit.ly/2mut8D1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.