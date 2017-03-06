BRIEF-Cofina FY net profit down 14.4 pct YoY

March 6 (Reuters) - Cofina SGPS SA:

* Reported on Friday FY net profit of 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million), down 14.4 percent versus 5.1 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 13.5 million euros versus 15.0 million euros year ago

* FY operating revenue 99.9 million euros versus 100.7 million euros year ago

* FY advertising revenue 33.0 million euros versus 33.8 million euros year ago

* Net debt of 57.6 million euros at end of Dec. 2016 versus 59.8 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

($1 = 0.9432 euros)