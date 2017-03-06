FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-TMG, Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie agree on cash offer for TMG shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 6, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TMG, Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie agree on cash offer for TMG shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep NV:

* TMG announced on Sunday the reach of a conditional agreement between Co, Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie on a recommended cash offer of 6.00 euros ($6.35)(cum dividend) per issued and outstanding TMG share representing a total equity value of approximately 278 million euros

* Offer price represents a premium of 72 percent over the closing price of the day prior to the initial announcement on 14 December 2016, delivering immediate and certain value to TMG's shareholders

* To maintain its headquarters in Amsterdam

* To continue to operate under its existing brands

Source text: bit.ly/2mKhTqq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.