5 months ago
BRIEF-CFI Holding excluded from sWIG80 index as of March 18
March 6, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CFI Holding excluded from sWIG80 index as of March 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - CFI Holding:

* CFI Holding Said on Friday that as a result of the changes in the composition of the Warsaw Stock Exchange indices, as of March 18 its shares would no longer be included into the sWIG80 index

* On March 2, WSE also said that JSW SA would now replace Enea SA in the WIG20 index

* Polimex Mostostal SA and Enea would be included in mWIG40 index and Bioton SA and JSW would be excluded from the index

* Kruk SA would be included WIG30 index and Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA would be excluded from it

* Bioton along with Celon Pharma SA, Enter Air SA, Petrolinvest SA, Selvita SA and Stelmet would be included in the sWIG80 index

* Apart from CFI Holding, the index would also not include any more BSC Drukarnia Opakowan SA, Herkules SA, Kruszwica, Polimex and Unibep SA

Source text: and bit.ly/2mW2YX3

Further company coverage:

