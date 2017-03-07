FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Forbo Holding FY EBIT up 10.1 pct to CHF 157.2 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Forbo Holding AG:

* Dividend increased to 19 Swiss francs ($18.79) per share

* FY net sales of 1,185.5 million francs (previous year: 1,139.1 million francs), representing an increase of 4.1 percent

* FY Group operating profit (EBIT) rose considerably by 10.1 percent to 157.2 million francs (previous year: 142.8 million francs), and Group profit from continuing operations was up by a gratifying 10.3 percent to 127.6 million francs (previous year: 115.7 million francs)

* For the 2017 business year Forbo expects market conditions to be similar to 2016, though they are difficult to predict

* Forbo anticipates a slight increase in net sales and Group profit from continuing operations for 2017

* Board of Directors will propose the repurchase, over a period of three years, of further treasury shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange or by another means in order to reduce capital

Source text - bit.ly/2n8V5wP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0114 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

