BRIEF-KNF recommends Idea Bank to retain FY 2016 profit

* Said on Monday The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) advises the company to increase its own funds through retaining FY 2016 profit

* Within 7 days KNF awaits the stand of Idea Bank's management board and the supervisory board on the implementation of the above recommendation

* On Feb. 2 CEO said the company would want to pay a dividend for 2016 but would have to get a go-ahead from KNF

