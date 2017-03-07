FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KNF recommends Idea Bank to retain FY 2016 profit
March 7, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-KNF recommends Idea Bank to retain FY 2016 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Idea Bank SA:

* Said on Monday The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) advises the company to increase its own funds through retaining FY 2016 profit

* Within 7 days KNF awaits the stand of Idea Bank's management board and the supervisory board on the implementation of the above recommendation

* On Feb. 2 CEO said the company would want to pay a dividend for 2016 but would have to get a go-ahead from KNF

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

