BRIEF-Midven buys 6.7 mln Arts Alliance shares

March 7 (Reuters) - Midven SA:

* Said on Monday that it signed with Arts Alliance SA (Arts Alliance) shareholders an agreement to acquire Arts Alliance's new shares at the issue price of 0.3 zloty per share

* Midven acquired 6,666,667 series B shares in Arts Alliance deducting from the issue price 2 million zlotys of Arts Alliance liabilities towards the company

* The investment is to enable Midven to invest through Arts Alliance in the companies which create computer and mobile games

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0713 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)