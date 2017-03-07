FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Midven buys 6.7 mln Arts Alliance shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Midven SA:

* Said on Monday that it signed with Arts Alliance SA (Arts Alliance) shareholders an agreement to acquire Arts Alliance's new shares at the issue price of 0.3 zloty per share

* Midven acquired 6,666,667 series B shares in Arts Alliance deducting from the issue price 2 million zlotys of Arts Alliance liabilities towards the company

* The investment is to enable Midven to invest through Arts Alliance in the companies which create computer and mobile games

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0713 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

