5 months ago
BRIEF-Digital Magics reports definitive results of 5 mln euro capital increase
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Digital Magics reports definitive results of 5 mln euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7(Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA:

* Said on Monday that 81,473 shares were allocated for 328,744 euros ($347,679.65) following exercise of pre-emption right

* The definitive results of the capital increase, including the pre-emption ones, amounted to 5.8 million euros versus an offer of 5.0 million euros

* Performed the allocation proportionally to the shares already owned by the applicants as all the pre-emption requests could not be fulfilled

* Tamburi Investment Partners subscribed to its share of the capital increase for 0.9 million euros and exercized its pre-emption right for up to further 1 million euros

* Tamburi Investment Partners to own 18.2 pct stake in Digital Magics following the exercise of the pre-emption right

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

