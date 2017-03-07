FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
March 7, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Euronext NV:

* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices

* Aperam SA and Sofina SA to be included in the BEL 20

* Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and Elia System Operator NV to be removed from the BEL 20

* Ascencio SCA, Biocartis Group NV, Tinc Comm VA and Elia to be included in the BEL Mid index

* Sofina to be removed from the BEL Mid

* Biocartis and Tinc to be removed from the BEL Small index

* Changes will be effective as of March 20, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2n28sQ2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

