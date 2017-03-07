BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices

March 7 (Reuters) - Euronext NV:
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
* Aperam SA and Sofina SA to be included in the BEL 20
* Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and Elia System Operator NV to be removed from the BEL 20
* Ascencio SCA, Biocartis Group NV, Tinc Comm VA and Elia to be included in the BEL Mid index
* Sofina to be removed from the BEL Mid
* Biocartis and Tinc to be removed from the BEL Small index
* Changes will be effective as of March 20, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2n28sQ2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)