5 months ago
BRIEF-Dormakaba Holding H1 sales up 3.4 pct at CHF 1.17 billion
#Communications Equipment
March 8, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dormakaba Holding H1 sales up 3.4 pct at CHF 1.17 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Dormakaba Holding AG:

* H1 sales increase by 3.4 pct to 1,173.7 million Swiss francs ($1.16 billion), organic growth also 3.4 pct

* H1 net profit up from 67.1 million francs to 95.8 million francs

* H1 EBITDA improved by 10.0 million francs, or 6 pct, to 175.4 million francs

* Confirmation of financial targets for full financial year 2016/2017: organic sales growth of around 3 pct and EBITDA margin at previous year’s level (14.4 pct)

Source text: bit.ly/2ncBkVc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0136 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

