BRIEF-Bossard Holding FY 2016 sales up 5.9 pct at CHF 695.0 million

March 8 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* FY 2016 sales grew by 5.9 percent to 695.0 million Swiss francs ($685.81 million)

* FY EBIT increased by 11.6 percent to 78.5 million francs and net income rose 14.6 percent to 62.4 million francs

* The board of directors will propose a 10 percent dividend increase from 3.00 francs per share to 3.30 francs per share at the annual general meeting of shareholders on April 10, 2017

* Sees 2017 sales between 750 and 760 million francs

Source text: bit.ly/2lWo71q

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0134 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)